ATCO grows renewable energy portfolio with major Canadian Renewables acquisition for $730M
Oct. 06, 2022 5:12 AM ETCanadian Utilities Limited (CDUAF), CDUUF, SU, SU:CA, CU:CA, CU.X:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCPK:CDUAF) an ATCO company entered into a definitive pact with Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) to acquire a portfolio of wind and solar assets and projects located in Alberta and Ontario for a purchase price of $730M.
- The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.
- The acquisition, which is expected to be earnings and cash flow accretive in 2023
- The move includes 252 MW suite of operational wind facilities and 1,500+ MW development pipeline of wind & solar projects.
- The investment advances ATCO'S growing leadership in renewables of clean fuels and puts ATCO on trajectory to achieve our target of owing, developing or managing 1,000 MW of renewable energy by 2030.
