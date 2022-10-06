Biden to promote IBM's $20B investment in Hudson Valley over next decade
- Tech giant IBM (NYSE:IBM) to invest $20B across the Hudson Valley region over the next 10 years.
- President Biden on Thursday will tout the company's plan in New York over the next decade in development and manufacturing of semiconductors, mainframe technology, artificial intelligence and quantum computing.
- "IBM is deeply honored to host President Biden at our Poughkeepsie site today and we look forward to highlighting our commitments to the innovations that advance America's economy," Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO of IBM, said. "As we tackle large-scale technological challenges in climate, energy, transportation and more, we must continue to invest in innovation and discovery - because advanced technologies are key to solving these problems and driving economic prosperity, including better jobs, for millions of Americans."
- IBM said it plans to make its Poughkeepsie site "a global hub of the company's quantum computing development, just as it is today for mainframes."
- The company did not provide a detailed breakdown of its $20B investment plan.
- On Tuesday, Micron Technology (MU) pledged up to $100B over the next 20-plus years to build a semiconductor fabrication facility in New York that is expected to create nearly 50,000 jobs, with the first phase investment of $20B planned this decade.
- Last month, Biden visited the nascent site of Intel's (INTC) future $20B facility in Ohio.
