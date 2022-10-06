Volvo Trucks to supply 20 electric trucks to Amazon
Oct. 06, 2022 5:33 AM ETAB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY), AMZNBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Volvo Trucks (OTCPK:VLVLY) has struck a deal with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Transportation Services Europe to supply 20 heavy-duty electric trucks in Germany by year end.
- The 20 Volvo FH Electric will replace Amazon's existing diesel fleet and play a key role in electrification initiatives through its transportation chain.
- Volvo started series production of heavy-duty electric trucks in September 2022. The Volvo FH Electric is said to feature a battery capacity of 540 kWh with 490kW of continuous output power. The range is up to 300km, but the truck can cover up to 500km during a normal workday if a top-up charge is added.
