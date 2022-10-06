Volvo Trucks to supply 20 electric trucks to Amazon

Oct. 06, 2022 5:33 AM ETAB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY), AMZNBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

A new white Volvo truck near the car dealership.

lyash01

  • Volvo Trucks (OTCPK:VLVLY) has struck a deal with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Transportation Services Europe to supply 20 heavy-duty electric trucks in Germany by year end.
  • The 20 Volvo FH Electric will replace Amazon's existing diesel fleet and play a key role in electrification initiatives through its transportation chain.
  • Volvo started series production of heavy-duty electric trucks in September 2022. The Volvo FH Electric is said to feature a battery capacity of 540 kWh with 490kW of continuous output power. The range is up to 300km, but the truck can cover up to 500km during a normal workday if a top-up charge is added.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.