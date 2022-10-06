Volkswagen plans €1B+ investment in software JV in China - Reuters

Oct. 06, 2022

Volkswagen Seeks Strong Access To Electric Market With ID.3 And ID.4 Cars

Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

  • Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) (OTCPK:VWAPY) is reportedly planning a €1B investment in a joint venture in China for software production, Reuters said on Thursday citing sources with knowledge of the matter.
  • One person close to negotiations said an official announcement is expected next week, while two other sources said the investment would be above €1B.
  • Volkswagen declined to comment.
  • The German automaker makes ~40% of sales and half of its profits in China. It already operates numerous joint ventures in the country, owning a 40% stake in its venture with FAW, a 50% stake with SAIC and a 75% stake with JAC.

