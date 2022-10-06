Honda Motor to cut car output by 40% at two Japanese plants in October

Oct. 06, 2022

  • Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) announced to cut its production by up to 40% at two Japanese plants for the rest of October from its earlier plans - Reuters.
  • Sighting the logistical and supply chain issues, two lines at Suzuka plant in western Japan will cut production by about 20% in October, while assembly plant in Saitama prefecture, north of Tokyo, will lower production plans by about 40% for the month.
  • The company said last month it would cut vehicle production at Suzuka by 40% and Saitama by 30% in early October.
  • Last week, rival Toyota Motor (TM) lowered its October production target by 6.3% to about 750,000 vehicles due to chip shortage. This announcement came about a week after it had lowered the production target for that month to around 800,000, about 100,000 short of its average monthly production plan.
  • Honda (HMC) did not revise its plans to penetrate the EV market.

