Honda Motor to cut car output by 40% at two Japanese plants in October
Oct. 06, 2022 5:52 AM ETHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC)TMBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) announced to cut its production by up to 40% at two Japanese plants for the rest of October from its earlier plans - Reuters.
- Sighting the logistical and supply chain issues, two lines at Suzuka plant in western Japan will cut production by about 20% in October, while assembly plant in Saitama prefecture, north of Tokyo, will lower production plans by about 40% for the month.
- The company said last month it would cut vehicle production at Suzuka by 40% and Saitama by 30% in early October.
- Last week, rival Toyota Motor (TM) lowered its October production target by 6.3% to about 750,000 vehicles due to chip shortage. This announcement came about a week after it had lowered the production target for that month to around 800,000, about 100,000 short of its average monthly production plan.
- Honda (HMC) did not revise its plans to penetrate the EV market.
Comments