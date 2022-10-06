Hyatt Hotels strikes strategic collaboration with Lindner Hotels
Oct. 06, 2022 5:55 AM ETHyatt Hotels Corporation (H)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) announced on Thursday an exclusive collaboration agreement with German family-run hospitality business, Lindner Hotels.
- As part of the agreement, over 30 Lindner hotels across seven European countries will join the Hyatt brand portfolio, with majority of the properties slated to transition to the JdV by Hyatt brand.
- The deal will expand Hyatt’s brand footprint to 15 new markets and extend distribution in key destinations such as Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, and Hamburg.
- Lindner Hotels operates a variety of properties under the Lindner Hotels & Resorts and the me and all hotels brands in key cities across Germany and in Central and Eastern Europe.
- The Lindner portfolio will further increase Hyatt’s lifestyle footprint with the addition of an estimated 5,500 rooms.
