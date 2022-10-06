WISeKey stock surges as revenue grows for fourth consecutive quarter

Oct. 06, 2022 6:06 AM ETWISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • WISeKey (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares surged 18% premarket on Thursday after the Swiss cybersecurity firm reported prelim results for the nine month period ended Sep 30, 2022.
  • Revenue grew 69% Y/Y to $20.5M in the nine months, with third quarter accounting for $7.9M (+44% Y/Y) of the revenue vs consensus estimate of $5.93M.
  • WISeKey's Founder and CEO Carlos Moreira noted, "This is the fourth consecutive quarter we are reporting a growth in revenue. Despite the complexity of navigating the post-Covid-related and macro-economic challenges, 2022 so far it has been a year of hope and optimism as a recovery on the supply chain semiconductors business has started to take shape."
  • The company ended the period with a backlog of $37M for IoT Semiconductors products stretching into 2024, and a pipeline of opportunities totaling $100M.
  • As of Oct 1, 2022, it held $20M cash to support investments in new products, IP, and faster growing IoT/cybersecurity markets.

