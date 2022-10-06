LMP Automotive and its affiliates announces buyer terminated certain asset sale agreements
Oct. 06, 2022 6:06 AM ETLMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (LMPX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- LMP Automotive (OTC:LMPX) announced the buyer terminated the dealership and real estate asset sale agreements to buy LMP’s Kia dealerships in Port Charlotte, FL, Cape Coral, FL and Beckley, WV, its Subaru dealership in Beckley, WW, its Chevrolet dealership in Beckley, WV and its General Motors dealership in Beckley, WV.
The company will re-market the terminated dealerships and will pursue entering into new sale agreements within the next few months.
Additionally, the company announced that its Florida dealerships did not suffer material damages during Hurricane Ian in late September and are fully operational.
The company further announced that it is continuing to move forward with the plan of liquidation allowing the company to sell all of the company’s assets, distribute the net proceeds to stockholders and dissolve the company.
