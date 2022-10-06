Armada Hoffler increases capacity of its unsecured credit facility to $550M
Oct. 06, 2022 6:12 AM ETArmada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) has increased the capacity of its existing $355M unsecured credit facility to $550M.
- The credit facility is comprised of a $250M unsecured revolving line of credit and a $300M unsecured term loan and includes an accordion option to increase the total capacity to $1.0B
- The revolving line of credit and term loan now mature in January 2027 and 2028, respectively.
- The amended and restated credit facility contains positive structural changes to certain financial covenants and includes a sustainability-linked pricing component that potentially reduces the applicable interest rate margin.
