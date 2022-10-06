TraceSafe enters non-brokered private placement to raise $650,000
Oct. 06, 2022 6:19 AM ETTraceSafe Inc. (UTOLF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
TraceSafe (OTCPK:UTOLF) to raise up to $650,000 through a non-brokered private placement of up to 6.5M units of TraceSafe at $0.10/unit.
Each unit shall consist of one common share of TraceSafe and one whole non-transferable common share purchase warrant.
- Each warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one common share at a price of $0.25/Warrant for a period of 24 months from the closing date.
The net proceeds from the offering shall be used primarily for costs related to development and creation of new technology and TraceSafe projects, acquisition of new technology and related bodies corporate and working capital and general corporate purposes.
