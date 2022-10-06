Microsoft in talks to invest in Indian gaming platform Zupee - TechCrunch
Oct. 06, 2022 6:20 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is reportedly planning an investment in Indian play-to-earn gaming platform Zupee, TechCrunch reported on Thursday citing two sources familiar with the matter.
- The technology giant is said to be in talks to potentially lead a funding round of over $100M in New Delhi-based Zupee. The move would be the latest in a series of bets from the cloud services firm to expand its business in the key overseas market.
- The two firms have not reached an agreement and there is a reasonable chance the deal will not materialize, the sources cautioned. A person familiar on the details said that a team within Microsoft (MSFT) has advised the firm to steer away from the deal, expressing apprehension about optics around betting.
- Zupee operates what it describes as a "skill-based casual gaming" platform. The company has raised over $120M to date and was last valued at $600M.
- MSFT shares were down 1% premarket
