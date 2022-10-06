Microsoft in talks to invest in Indian gaming platform Zupee - TechCrunch

Oct. 06, 2022 6:20 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Microsoft Headquarters

wellesenterprises/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is reportedly planning an investment in Indian play-to-earn gaming platform Zupee, TechCrunch reported on Thursday citing two sources familiar with the matter.
  • The technology giant is said to be in talks to potentially lead a funding round of over $100M in New Delhi-based Zupee. The move would be the latest in a series of bets from the cloud services firm to expand its business in the key overseas market.
  • The two firms have not reached an agreement and there is a reasonable chance the deal will not materialize, the sources cautioned. A person familiar on the details said that a team within Microsoft (MSFT) has advised the firm to steer away from the deal, expressing apprehension about optics around betting.
  • Zupee operates what it describes as a "skill-based casual gaming" platform. The company has raised over $120M to date and was last valued at $600M.
  • MSFT shares were down 1% premarket

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.