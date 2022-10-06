Equinix plans ~$74M IBX center in Jakarta

Oct. 06, 2022 6:29 AM ETEquinix, Inc. (EQIX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) is planning to establish an ~$74M International Business Exchange data center in Jakarta, Indonesia.
  • Scheduled to open by the second half of 2024, the eight-story facility will be located in Jakarta's Central Business District in close proximity to major internet exchanges. It will provide over 1,600 cabinets and over 5,300 sqm of colocation space when fully built.
  • Through this expansion, Equinix (EQIX) will enable local businesses as well as multinationals with a presence in Indonesia, to access its platform to interconnect the foundational infrastructure to power their businesses.
  • Inclusive of this recent announcement, the digital infrastructure company has 50 major projects that are currently underway across 35 metros in 22 countries, including new data center builds in Dublin, Montréal, New York, Paris and Warsaw.

