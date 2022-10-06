McCormick Non-GAAP EPS of $0.69 misses by $0.03, revenue of $1.6B beats by $10M

Oct. 06, 2022 6:34 AM ETMcCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • McCormick press release (NYSE:MKC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.69 misses by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $1.6B (+3.2% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • For FY2022, the company reaffirmed its sales, operating income, and earnings per share outlook.
  • FY2022 sales to range from comparable to 2021 to an increase of 2%, which in constant currency is sales growth of 3% to 5% vs. consensus growth of 1.33%; adjusted operating income to decline 13% to 11%, or 11% to 9% in constant currency; adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.63 to $2.68 vs. consensus of $2.67.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.