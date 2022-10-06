McCormick Non-GAAP EPS of $0.69 misses by $0.03, revenue of $1.6B beats by $10M
Oct. 06, 2022 6:34 AM ETMcCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- McCormick press release (NYSE:MKC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.69 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $1.6B (+3.2% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- For FY2022, the company reaffirmed its sales, operating income, and earnings per share outlook.
- FY2022 sales to range from comparable to 2021 to an increase of 2%, which in constant currency is sales growth of 3% to 5% vs. consensus growth of 1.33%; adjusted operating income to decline 13% to 11%, or 11% to 9% in constant currency; adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.63 to $2.68 vs. consensus of $2.67.
