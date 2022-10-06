ViewRay MRI-guided radiation therapy selected by SUNY upstate cancer center

Oct. 06, 2022 6:50 AM ETViewRay, Inc. (VRAY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Two scientists in conversation, standing in laboratory

Solskin

  • ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) said the SUNY Upstate Cancer Center in Syracuse, New York selected its MRIdian MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy System.
  • The center will be the first in Upstate New York to offer the precision of MRIdian's advanced MRI-guided radiation therapy to patients with pancreas, prostate, lung, liver, breast, and oligometastatic cancers, the company said in an Oct. 6 press release.
  • ViewRay noted that to date, over 25K patients have been treated with MRIdian and currently, 54 MRIdian systems are installed at hospitals around the world.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.