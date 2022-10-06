ViewRay MRI-guided radiation therapy selected by SUNY upstate cancer center
Oct. 06, 2022 6:50 AM ETViewRay, Inc. (VRAY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) said the SUNY Upstate Cancer Center in Syracuse, New York selected its MRIdian MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy System.
- The center will be the first in Upstate New York to offer the precision of MRIdian's advanced MRI-guided radiation therapy to patients with pancreas, prostate, lung, liver, breast, and oligometastatic cancers, the company said in an Oct. 6 press release.
- ViewRay noted that to date, over 25K patients have been treated with MRIdian and currently, 54 MRIdian systems are installed at hospitals around the world.
