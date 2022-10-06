Johnson Matthey debuts fuel cell recycling contract in China
Oct. 06, 2022 6:52 AM ETJohnson Matthey Plc (JMPLF), JMPLYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Johnson Matthey (OTCPK:JMPLF) has begun fuel cell recycling in China.
- Located in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu province, the plant is refining and recycling the platinum group metal content from membrane electrode assemblies, a key component of an automotive fuel cell, from Unilia, one of the world's leading providers of fuel cell stack technology.
- On average, around 80% of the platinum group metals used by JM are sourced internally, creating a resilient supply of metal for JM as a leading global player in the automotive catalyst and fuel cell sectors.
Comments