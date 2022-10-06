McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC) largely met expectations set by analysts in an earnings report offered prior to Thursday's market open.

For its fiscal third quarter, the Maryland-based spice, seasoning, and condiment manufacturer posted $0.69 in earnings per share on an adjusted basis alongside $1.6B in revenue. Analysts had anticipated $0.73 and $1.59B, respectively. With one quarter remaining in its fiscal year, McCormick reaffirmed its sales, operating income, and earnings per share outlooks for the full-year.

CEO Lawrence E. Kurzius highlighted the company’s ability to perform in a volatile sales environment, crediting the consumer and flavoring segments as particularly points of strength. Further, a divestment of “a low margin business in India” was noted as a prudent move in the present environment.

To be sure, the quarterly performance was hampered by familiar issues, per Kurzius.

"During the third quarter, supply chain challenges continued, and recovery of certain constrained materials has taken longer than expected,” he said. “We continued to incur elevated costs to meet high demand in some parts of our business, while in other parts of our business, where demand has moderated, we are experiencing lower operating leverage. Across the supply chain, we remain focused on managing inventory levels and eliminating inefficiencies, though the normalization of our supply chain costs is taking longer than expected, pressuring gross margin.”

In order to meet the reaffirmed guidance, Kurzius said the company will be “aggressively eliminating supply chain inefficiencies” over the ensuing months. These actions are anticipated to carry over into the calendar year 2023.

McCormick expects full year sales to grow in a range of 0 to 2% from 2021, “driven by pricing actions, which, in conjunction with cost savings, are expected to offset inflationary pressures over time.” Meanwhile, operating income is expected to decline between 10% and 8% from $1.02B in 2021.

Adjusted earnings per share are expected to decline for the full year 2022 to a range of $2.63 to $2.68, compared to $3.05 in the year prior. Analysts had anticipated $2.67 for the full year 2022.

Shares of McCormick & Company (MKC) fell 0.42% in premarket trading on Thursday.

Read more on the details of the results.