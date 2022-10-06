How much is too much? U.S. national debt hits $31T

America's national debt has topped $31T for the first time, according to the latest figures from the Treasury Department. The record amount of red ink and gloomy fiscal milestone are adding to worries about the economic health of the country, which is grappling with red-hot inflation and a higher interest rate environment. Other factors like an aging population, elevated healthcare and defense costs and a tax system that doesn't bring in enough revenue to cover spending are also worrying as the federal government kicks the can down the road.

Quote: "So many of the concerns we've had about our growing debt path are starting to show themselves as we both grow our debt and grow our rates of interest,” said Michael Peterson, CEO of the Peterson Foundation, which promotes deficit reduction. "Too many people were complacent about our debt path in part because rates were so low."

Long gone are the days of austerity conversations, the Tea Party movements or the balanced budget talk that made some political brownie points. Instead, many of the discussions today have shifted to whether the passing of more mega spending bills would be a net positive or negative for the overall economy. In fact, the U.S. has returned to the record debt-to-GDP ratio last seen in the aftermath of World War II, leaving the nation with a debt burden so large that it would need to spend an amount larger than the entire annual economy in order to pay it off (the debt-to-GDP percentage totaled 121% in Q2).

How much is too much? There's no magic number or level for when a government's debt begins to hurt its economy, but conventional thought said that as long as interest rates stayed low, the country could handle a much heavier debt load than was once thought possible (and even use those conditions to remain competitive on the international stage). However, the federal debt cannot grow faster than the economy indefinitely, especially as higher rates make servicing the debt more costly. Both the prior and current White House administrations have contended that trillions were needed to be spent fighting the COVID pandemic and a recession, but only time will tell if that just postponed the inevitable.