IGT launches cashless gaming with external funding at one of largest gaming markets in U.S.
Oct. 06, 2022 7:00 AM ETInternational Game Technology PLC (IGT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
International Game Technology's (NYSE:IGT) cashless gaming solutions, Resort Wallet and IGTPay, are deployed at Indigo Sky Casino in Wyandotte, Okla.
Indigo Sky Casino guests have access to integrated cashless slot play by transferring money to and from slot games from a range of funding sources including debit and credit cards, along with ACH accounts.
- "It's outstanding to see Indigo Sky Casino and its players reaping the many benefits of cashless gaming via IGT's Resort Wallet and IGTPay. As consumer demand for digital conveniences gains momentum across nearly every sector, IGT is at the forefront of helping casino operators such as Indigo Sky Casino join the cashless gaming transformation and modernize the guest experience." ," said Ryan Reddy, IGT SVP Global Systems, Payments, VLT and Video Poker.
- Recently the company signed new 10-year contract with Texas Lottery.
