Venator plunges after warning of TiO2 sales weakness

Oct. 06, 2022 7:02 AM ETVenator Materials PLC (VNTR)TROX, CCBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) -8.1% pre-market Thursday after saying it suffered a "meaningful decline" in sales volume for its TiO2 products in the European and Asian regions in Q3.

The chemical products maker said it expects to report a ~25% decline in Q3 titanium dioxide sales volumes compared with Q2.

Citing "limited outlook visibility and persistently high European energy costs," the company said it has reduced production at its Uerdingen, Germany facility to "minimal levels" and is reducing production at its Duisburg, Germany facility, as well as implementing other unspecified cost cuts across its business.

Venator's (VNTR) warning comes soon after Tronox (TROX) also warned of weak TiO2 sales and Chemours (CC) cited declining demand in its Titanium Technologies business for cutting full-year EBITDA guidance.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.