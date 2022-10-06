AngioDynamics Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.06 misses by $0.04, revenue of $81.5M misses by $1.93M, reaffirms FY guidance
Oct. 06, 2022 7:04 AM ETAngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- AngioDynamics press release (NASDAQ:ANGO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.06 misses by $0.04.
- Revenue of $81.5M (+5.8% Y/Y) misses by $1.93M.
Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Guidance: Management is reaffirming its previously issued fiscal year 2023 guidance. Management expects net sales to be in the range of $342 to $348 million vs consensus of $344.13M, gross margin to be approximately 52.5% to 54.5% and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $0.01 to $0.06 vs consensus of $0.02 as it continues to invest in new product launches to drive future growth.
