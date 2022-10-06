Lilly's tirzepatide gets FDA fast track status to treat obesity

Oct. 06, 2022 7:10 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted fast track designation to Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) tirzepatide to treat adults with obesity or overweight with weight-related comorbidities.
  • Based on discussions with the FDA, Lilly plans to start a rolling submission of a new drug application (NDA) for tirzepatide to treat adults with obesity or overweight this year, the company said in an Oct. 6 press release.
  • The NDA will be based mainly on data from two phase 3 trials: SURMOUNT-1, which is complete, and SURMOUNT-2, which is expected to complete by the end of April 2023.
  • Lilly noted that the rolling submission allows it to submit completed sections of an application for review, rather than wait until all sections are completed.
  • LLY +1.27% to $336.01 premarket Oct. 6

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.