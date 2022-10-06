Lilly's tirzepatide gets FDA fast track status to treat obesity
Oct. 06, 2022 7:10 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted fast track designation to Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) tirzepatide to treat adults with obesity or overweight with weight-related comorbidities.
- Based on discussions with the FDA, Lilly plans to start a rolling submission of a new drug application (NDA) for tirzepatide to treat adults with obesity or overweight this year, the company said in an Oct. 6 press release.
- The NDA will be based mainly on data from two phase 3 trials: SURMOUNT-1, which is complete, and SURMOUNT-2, which is expected to complete by the end of April 2023.
- Lilly noted that the rolling submission allows it to submit completed sections of an application for review, rather than wait until all sections are completed.
- LLY +1.27% to $336.01 premarket Oct. 6
