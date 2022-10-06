Toyota Motor is restarting production of its first mass-market electric vehicle

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) plans to restart production of its first electric vehicle on Thursday after fixing potential safety problems that had halted sales earlier this year.

The bZ4X was recalled globally in June due to a risk the car's wheels could come loose due to hub bolt loosening from sharp turns and sudden braking.

On Thursday, Toyota told regulators in Japan that it would make sure hub bolts were replaced and properly tightened in new versions of the bZ4X. Toyota (TM) also identified and fixed a potential airbag issue with the model.

The bZ4X is the Japanese automaker's first mass-produced EV and is aimed at competing with models like the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. The model features a 71 kWH battery pack and a 0 mph to 60 mph time of 5.8 seconds.