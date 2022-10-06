Palantir bags $85.1M contract to support Army Materiel Command
Oct. 06, 2022 7:13 AM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Army Materiel Command (AMC) has tapped Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) to support its prognostic and predictive maintenance and supply chain optimization efforts.
- The award totals $85.1M over five years.
- Under the contract, the software firm will support Army Materiel Command's predictive maintenance and supply chain optimization efforts. AMC will leverage Palantir's (PLTR) software to support logistics in contested environments, improve equipment reliability, and advance supply chain optimization.
- The software will be used to deploy an AI/ML capability that integrates high-volume maintenance, sensor and supply data. Using a modular open systems architecture, this capability will provide a highly secured environment for AMC – and its mission partners – to develop, test, and deploy predictive maintenance models.
- Earlier this month, Palantir (PLTR) won a $59.1M Army contract
