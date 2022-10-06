Palantir bags $85.1M contract to support Army Materiel Command

Oct. 06, 2022 7:13 AM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Palantir Technologies headquarters campus exterior view in Silicon Valley. - Palo Alto, California, USA - 2019

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The U.S. Army Materiel Command (AMC) has tapped Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) to support its prognostic and predictive maintenance and supply chain optimization efforts.
  • The award totals $85.1M over five years.
  • Under the contract, the software firm will support Army Materiel Command's predictive maintenance and supply chain optimization efforts. AMC will leverage Palantir's (PLTR) software to support logistics in contested environments, improve equipment reliability, and advance supply chain optimization.
  • The software will be used to deploy an AI/ML capability that integrates high-volume maintenance, sensor and supply data. Using a modular open systems architecture, this capability will provide a highly secured environment for AMC – and its mission partners – to develop, test, and deploy predictive maintenance models.
  • PLTR shares were down around 1% premarket
  • Earlier this month, Palantir (PLTR) won a $59.1M Army contract

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.