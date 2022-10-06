DoorDash, Loblaw form on-demand grocery delivery partnership

Oct. 06, 2022 7:19 AM ETDoorDash, Inc. (DASH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Los Angeles Times Food Bowl Presents: Night Market

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images Entertainment

  • DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) announced on Thursday an on-demand grocery delivery partnership with Canadian retailer Loblaw Companies.
  • The partnership will provide grocery delivery from nearly 1,100 Loblaw banner stores through DoorDash Marketplace app. Loblaw will offer over 50,000 grocery and convenience items from its stores for delivery via DoorDash, including fresh and prepared food, grocery, floral, drugstore essentials, and convenience items.
  • Additionally, DoorDash (DASH) will also power same-day delivery from PC Express - Loblaw's own app - through DoorDash Drive fulfilment platform.

