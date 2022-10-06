Amazon is hiring 150,000 employees for the upcoming holiday season
Oct. 06, 2022 7:23 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)WMT, TGT, UPSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced that it is hiring 150,000 employees throughout the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network and pay average of $19 an hour.
- Jobs in operations network includes stowing, picking, packing, sorting, shipping customer orders, and more, and are available in hundreds of cities and towns across America.
- On Tuesday, retail giant announced to freeze corporate hiring for its retail business through the end of the year.
- On Sept 22, Target (TGT) announced to hire 100K employees and extend promotions through the holiday season
- On Sept 21, Walmart (WMT) announced to hire around 40,000 mostly seasonal workers.
- On Sept 7, UPS (UPS) announced to hire more than 100,000 workers to help handle the holiday rush this season.
- AMZN gets a Strong Buy rating from the Wall Street Analysts in contrast to Hold rating from SA Quant rating system.
- Last month, Amazon (AMZN) Chief Executive Andy Jassy said his company is slowing down the rate at which it is hiring new employees after the pandemic boom may have led to overexpansion.
