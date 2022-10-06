Landec Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.32, revenue of $43.35M

Oct. 06, 2022 7:23 AM ETLandec Corporation (LNDC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Landec press release (NASDAQ:LNDC): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.32.
  • Revenue of $43.35M (+4.1% Y/Y).
  • Lifecore segment revenues increased 8.0% to $23.7 million in fiscal 2023 first quarter versus the prior year period
  • Lifecore segment EBITDA increased 8.1% to $2.5 million in fiscal 2023 first quarter versus the prior year period
  • Consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $(1.1) million, compared to $2.5 million in the prior year period

  • FISCAL 2023 OUTLOOK:The Company is reiterating its full year fiscal 2023 guidance for its Lifecore and Corporate segments.

  • Lifecore segment revenue: range of $122 million to $126 million (+12% to +15%)

  • Lifecore segment adjusted EBITDA: range of $31.0 million to $32.5 million (+7% to +12%)

  • Other segment (corporate expense): range of ($7.0) million to ($7.5) million

  • Consolidated adjusted EBITDA: range of $23.5 million to $25.5 million

