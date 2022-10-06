Petro-Victory Energy closes $1.7M financing

Oct. 06, 2022 7:25 AM ETPetro-Victory Energy Corp. (VRY:CA), PTVRFPTVRF, MXLLFBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Data analyzing in commodities energy market: the charts and quotes on display. US WTI crude oil price analysis. Stunning price drop for the last 20 years.

SlavkoSereda/iStock via Getty Images

  • Petro-Victory Energy (OTCPK:PTVRF) (TSXV:VRY:CA) closed a $1.7M of secured financing from 579 Max (OTCPK:MXLLF).
  • The financing carries an interest rate of 12% per annum, payable quarterly.
  • The principal amount is due Mar. 31, 2024.
  • MXLLF will receive 500K warrants, with each warrant to enable the lender to purchase one common share for three years at CAD3 per share.
  • Additionally, the petroleum and natural gas company has acquired a 3% net profit interest of future hydrocarbon production in the Pirity ‎Block concession located in Paraguay.
  • The acquisition has a consideration of $25,000 and 100,000 warrants, where each Pirity warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional share for CAD3 per share.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.