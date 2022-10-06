Zynerba stock rises on US patent for cannabidiol Zygel's use for Fragile X syndrome
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a patent covering methods of treating Fragile X syndrome (FXS) with cannabidiol.
- The patent no. 11,458,110, titled 'Treatment of Fragile X Syndrome With Cannabidiol' will expire in 2038, is part of the Zynerba's intellectual property portfolio covering its transdermal cannabidiol product candidate Zygel, the company said in an Oct. 6 press release.
- FXS a genetic disorder due to changes in a gene called Fragile X Messenger Ribonucleoprotein 1 (FMR1) and causes developmental delays, learning disabilities and behavior problems, according to the U.S. CDC.
