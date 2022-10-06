CytoSorbents secures $4.3M contract by U.S. Department of Defense

Oct. 06, 2022 7:27 AM ETCytosorbents Corporation (CTSO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) notifies that the U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity has awarded the company a three-year Phase III contract valued at $4,292,641 to enable freeze-dried universal plasma using its HemoDefend-BGA technology.
  • Without the need for blood typing, widespread availability of universal plasma could help save lives via faster emergency treatment in both civilian and military settings.
  • The outcome of this award is expected to be the large-scale manufacturing of the active polymer for subsequent integration of the device into the plasma freeze-drying process.

