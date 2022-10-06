Semtech stock dips on offering of $250M convertible senior notes
Oct. 06, 2022 7:27 AM ETSemtech Corporation (SMTC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) has proposed a private offering of $250M in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027.
- The initial purchaser will be granted an option to purchase, for settlement within a 13-day period from, and including, the date on which the notes are first issued, up to an additional $37.5M aggregate principal amount of notes.
- The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of the company, and will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears.
- A portion of the net proceeds from the offering will be used to pay the cost of certain convertible note hedge transactions. Remaining proceeds, along with borrowings under Semtech’s new term loan facility, revolving credit facility and available cash and cash equivalents, will be used to finance the purchase price for Sierra Wireless.
- If the initial purchaser exercises its option to purchase additional notes, Semtech expects to sell additional warrants to the option counterparties and expects to use a portion of the net proceeds from the sale of additional notes, together with the proceeds from the additional warrants, to enter into additional convertible note hedge transactions with the option counterparties.
- Semtech (SMTC) shares are down over 6% premarket
