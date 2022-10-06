Job cuts jump 68% Y/Y in September: Challenger report
Oct. 06, 2022 7:32 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- September Challenger Job-Cut Report: 29.989K vs. 20.485K in August.
- On a Y/Y basis, the number of job cuts rose 67.6% vs. 30.3% in August.
- The report marks the fifth time this year that cuts were higher in 2022 than in the same month a year earlier.
- "Some cracks are beginning to appear in the labor market. Hiring is slowing and downsizing events are beginning to occur," said Andrew Challenger, senior vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas.
- Retailers led the job cut plans, with 9,273 announced, followed by technology companies with 4,212 job cuts in September.
- In Q3, employers announced 76,284 job cuts, down 1.6% from 77,515 cuts announced in the previous quarter and up 45% from Q3 2021.
- So far this year, employers announced plans to cut 209,495 jobs, down 21% from the first nine months of 2021 and marking the lowest recorded January to September total since Challenger began tracking monthly job cuts in 1993.
- In August, the number of job openings dropped to 10.05M from 11.17M, according tot the latest JOLTs report
