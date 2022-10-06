ConAgra Brands tops FQ1 consensus, reaffirms FY2023 outlook
Oct. 06, 2022 7:33 AM ETConagra Brands, Inc. (CAG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- ConAgra Brands press release (NYSE:CAG): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.57 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $2.9B (+9.4% Y/Y) beats by $60M.
- Organic net sales increased 9.7%.
- For 2Q23, the company has planned for continued supply chain inefficiency tied to the dynamic operating environment and some incremental volume weakness tied to the new inflation-driven pricing that went into effect early in the quarter.
- Reaffirms FY2023 Outlook: Organic net sales growth is expected to be 4% to 5% Y/Y; Adjusted operating margin is expected to be approximately 15%; Adjusted diluted EPS growth is expected to be 1% to 5% Y/Y vs. consensus growth of 2.44%; Capital expenditures of approximately $500M; Effective tax rate of approximately 24%.
- CEO comment: "The strength of our brands and continued execution of the Conagra Way playbook resulted in strong sales and adjusted operating profit during the first quarter. We continued to deliver improved service and productivity as we navigate ongoing inflationary pressures and industry-wide supply chain challenges. Our strong start to fiscal 2023 reaffirms our confidence in our outlook for the balance of the fiscal year as we remain focused on generating value for our shareholders."
Comments