Constellation Brands Non-GAAP EPS of $3.17 beats by $0.36, revenue of $2.66B beats by $150M

Oct. 06, 2022 7:39 AM ETConstellation Brands, Inc. (STZ), STZ.BBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Constellation Brands press release (NYSE:STZ): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.17 beats by $0.36.
  • Revenue of $2.66B (+12.2% Y/Y) beats by $150M.
  • For FY2023, the company updated comparable basis EPS to $11.20 to $11.60 from prior $11.20 to $11.50 vs. consensus of $11.05. Affirms operating cash flow to be $2.6B-$2.8B and free cash flow of $1.3B-$1.4B.
  • CFO comment: "We continue to make good progress against our operating and financial plans. The solid top-line performance of our Beer and Wine and Spirits Businesses in the first half has given us confidence to increase their net sales outlook for the full-year. And, we are on-track to exceed our goal to return $5 billion to shareholders by fiscal year-end."

