Take-Two rises as Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy as long-term trends are 'heavily discounted'
Oct. 06, 2022 7:42 AM ETTake-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) shares rose on Thursday as investment firm Goldman Sachs upgraded the video game software maker to buy, noting that while the near-term situation is fluid, the long-term trends are still strong.
Analyst Eric Sheridan pointed out that the long-term trends should start to emerge in 2023 and 2024, as the company's content pipeline should "result in improved revenue growth and expanding margins" with games moving from development to launch. Sheridan raised his rating on Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) shares to buy from neutral.
In addition to the upgrade, Sheridan boosted the firm's price target on Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) to $165 from $131.
The analyst also noted that the next version of Grand Theft Auto may provide "upside" to operating estimates in fiscal 2025 and 2026. And with an improved mobile gaming landscape, Take-Two's (TTWO) acquisition of Zynga is likely to aid the company's operating results.
Take-Two (TTWO) shares rose nearly 3% to $120.55 in premarket trading.
Last month, Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) confirmed that a hacker released authentic, pre-release footage of the company's highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI video game, but said there would be no interruption to game development.
Following the leak, analysts said it would not mean catastrophe for Take-Two (TTWO) as it shows a game clearly in development and likely won't impact reception or sales.
Analysts are universally bullish on Take-Two Interactive (TTWO). It has a BUY rating from Seeking Alpha authors, while Wall Street analysts rate it a BUY. Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, also rates TTWO a BUY.
