Flow Capital intends to commence normal course issuer bid for up to 2.6M shares

  • Flow Capital (TSXV:FW:CA) intends to commence a normal course issuer bid to repurchase, for cancellation, up to 2.6M common shares.
  • The shares represent ~10% of the company's public float.
  • The normal course issuer bid, commencing Oct. 13, is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
  • The bid will terminate once the company purchases 2.6M shares, the company provides notice of termination or Oct. 12, 2023.
  • The alternative asset investor has previously completed a normal course issuer bid on Dec. 29, 2021.
  • A total of 915,000 common shares at $0.4280 per share were purchased for an aggregate purchase price of $391,652.
