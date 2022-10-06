Flow Capital intends to commence normal course issuer bid for up to 2.6M shares
Oct. 06, 2022 7:44 AM ETFlow Capital Corp. (FW:CA), AHFCFBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Flow Capital (TSXV:FW:CA) intends to commence a normal course issuer bid to repurchase, for cancellation, up to 2.6M common shares.
- The shares represent ~10% of the company's public float.
- The normal course issuer bid, commencing Oct. 13, is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
- The bid will terminate once the company purchases 2.6M shares, the company provides notice of termination or Oct. 12, 2023.
- The alternative asset investor has previously completed a normal course issuer bid on Dec. 29, 2021.
- A total of 915,000 common shares at $0.4280 per share were purchased for an aggregate purchase price of $391,652.
- Source: Press Release
