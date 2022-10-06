Harmony Gold (NYSE:HMY) said Thursday it agreed to acquire the Eva copper project in Australia from Copper Mountain Mining (OTCPK:CPPMF) for $170M plus a contingent payment of as much as $60M.

Harmony (HMY) said the Eva project will add 1.72B lbs of copper and 260K oz of gold to its mineral reserves and extends its diversification into copper.

The project is envisioned as a conventional openpit operation, producing more than 100M lbs/year of copper and 14K oz/year of gold over a 15-year mine life.

Studies conducted by Copper Mountain (OTCPK:CPPMF) estimate development capital of $597M would be required to build the project.

"Eva Copper lowers our risk profile, providing additional scale and meaningful diversification that positions Harmony for the future," CEO Peter Steenkamp said.

Harmony Gold (HMY) shares have surged 38% since September 23 as gold and other precious metals have rallied.