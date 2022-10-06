Pinterest pops as Goldman Sachs upgrades, citing 'more positive risk-reward skew'

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) shares rose on Thursday as Goldman Sachs upgraded the social network, pointing out that the risk-reward has a "more positive" skew at current levels.

Analyst Eric Sheridan boosted his rating on Pinterest (PINS) to buy from neutral and raised the price target to $31 from $24, noting that the company has seen improved user growth and engagement trends in the short and medium terms, with the potential for revenue and operating margin upside in 2023 and 2024.

"Our recent work has given us increased confidence in Pinterest's ability to grow monetization and capture a greater share of ad budgets as management executes against its shopping/commerce opportunity and, over the long-term, we see Pinterest as positively levered to a number of long-term secular growth themes (engagement & ad spend shifting online, social commerce, creator economy, etc.)," Sheridan wrote in a note to clients.

Pinterest (PINS) rose nearly 5% in premarket trading to $25.85.

Sheridan added that the current advertising landscape is "volatile," at least over the next few quarters, and may hamper the company's management efforts in evolving the platform but the longer-term possibilities are still there.

Last month, investment firm Wolfe Research upgraded Pinterest (PINS), noting it has a "significant runway" for both user growth and revenue over the long term.

Analysts are largely bullish on Pinterest (PINS). It has a BUY rating from Seeking Alpha authors, while Wall Street analysts rate it a BUY. Conversely, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, rates PINS a HOLD.