Medexus expects at least 51% Y/Y revenue growth for FQ2
Oct. 06, 2022 7:59 AM ETMedexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MEDXF), MDP:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCQX:MEDXF) expects revenue between $27M and $27.5M for fiscal Q2 2023 vs. consensus estimate of $23.72M.
- This will represent the strongest fiscal quarter in the company's history, and an increase of at least 51% Y/Y and at least 17% sequentially.
- The revenue performance was primarily driven by organic increases in net sales across Medexus' portfolio, which now includes recognition of 100% of revenue from Gleolan sales in the U.S. starting Sep 2022.
- Medexus CEO Ken d'Entremont said: "IXINITY sales have normalized and are now in line with patient demand. With the manufacturing improvements Medexus and our contract manufacturer have been undertaking, we continue to expect operational efficiencies going forward. We also continue to see strong performance in the rest of our portfolio, particularly Rasuvo and Rupall."
