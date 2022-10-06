Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) said its intravitreal injection ADX-2191 (methotrexate) met the main goal in part 1 of a phase 3 study to prevent a type of eye disorder called proliferative vitreoretinopathy (PVR).

PVR is growth of membranes on both surfaces of the detached retina and on posterior surface of the detached vitreous gel. It is a complication which can cause failure of retinal detachment surgery.

In part 1 of the phase 3 trial, dubbed GUARD, ADX-2191 was statistically superior to historical control in preventing retinal detachment due to PVR over six months, the company said in an Oct. 6 press release.

Part 1 evaluated preliminary activity of ADX-2191 versus historical control and routine surgical care without therapy in patients with PVR. Under this, 68 patients received ADX-2191, and 38 patients received routine surgical care.

In addition, data showed numerical superiority of ADX-2191 over routine surgical care in reducing the dichotomous goals of retinal detachment rate over 4 months, hypotony (low intraocular pressure), complete retinal attachment by 6 months, macular attachment by six months, and epiretinal membrane formation, the company added.

Aldeyra noted that central macular thickness was numerically lower in ADX-2191-treated patients, and Visual acuity was similar between those receiving ADX-2191 and routine surgical care.

The most common adverse event linked with ADX-2191 therapy was punctate keratitis (inflammation of cornea), the company added.

Aldeyra said that across all other treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) occurring in at least 10% of patients in either treatment group, relative to patients treated with routine surgical care, ADX-2191-treated patients had numerically fewer side effects.

ADX-2191 was well tolerated and there was one discontinuation, which was due to scheduling difficulties, according to the company.

Aldeyra plans to discuss completion of clinical development of ADX-2191 for preventing PVR in a meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in H1 2023.

ALDX +2.33% to $5.71 premarket Oct. 6