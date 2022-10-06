Jim Cramer, a longtime Wall Street voice of Mad Money and anchor on Squawk on the Street may soon be getting some exchange traded funds that are predicated off his stock predictions.

Tuttle Capital Management has filed a prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the Inverse Cramer ETF (SJIM) and the Long Cramer ETF (LJIM).

Additionally, both ETFs will be actively managed and have not been given expense ratios at this time. Moreover, the funds intend to hold 20-25 equally-weighted securities of any market capitalization.

Inverse Cramer ETF:

According to the ETF filing, the fund will look to sell Cramer’s stock selections and overall market recommendations throughout the trading day as publicly announced on Twitter or his television programs.

Per the prospectus the ETF will sell his recommendations through “derivatives transactions such as futures, options or swaps that produce a negative correlation to those recommendations.”

Additionally, the fund also will look to take long positions on stocks or ETFs that represent sectors that Cramer is negative on.

Long Cramer ETF:

This fund intends to work in opposite fashion to the inverse ETF. LJIM will aim to track Cramer’s picks made through his broadcasting and social media posts and buy such investments. The Fund will also go long on stocks or ETFs that represent sectors that Cramer is positive on.

