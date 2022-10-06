5 stocks to watch on Thursday: Peloton, Levi Strauss, Conagra and more

Oct. 06, 2022 8:10 AM ETConagra Brands, Inc. (CAG)LLY, LEVI, PTON, COMPBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor

stock market investment graph on financial numbers abstract background.3d illustration

monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

After a choppy session that ended with modest losses the day before, stocks looked poised for another dip at the start of Thursday's trading. The recent profit-taking followed massive gains posted on Monday and Tuesday.

Even as the overall market continues to move largely on macro concerns and momentum, some single-stock stories are making headlines as well. Here are some stocks to watch on Thursday:

  • Peloton (PTON) is reportedly cutting 500 jobs as part of its ongoing restructuring, equating to about 12% of its workforce. According to the Wall Street Journal, the firm's CEO, who was named to the role in February, has given the exercise equipment provider a six-month timeline to turn itself around. PTON dropped more than 4% in premarket trading.
  • Lilly (LLY) revealed that its tirzepatide product has received fast-track status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of adults with obesity or overweight with weight-related comorbidities. With this regulatory designation, LLY expects to begin a rolling submission of a new drug application this year.
  • Levi Strauss (LEVI) is slated to announce its quarterly results after the close of trading. The clothing maker is projected to earn $0.37 per share, which would represent a decline of 23% from last year. However, revenue is projected to grow about 7% to reach $1.6B.
  • Compass (COMP) rose 9% in premarket trading on reports of possible takeover interest from an investment firm. Insider reported that Vista Equity has shown interest in taking COMP private.
  • Conagra (NYSE:CAG) edged up in premarket action following the release of its quarterly results. The firm beat expectations with its Q1 earnings, helped by revenue that rose 9% from last year to reach $2.9B. Shares climbed 3% before the opening bell.

For more on the ongoing soap opera involving Twitter and Elon Musk, see analysts' reactions to the latest developments.

