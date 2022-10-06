Lead jumps after smelter shutdowns; other metals gain as LME blocks Russian firm

Lead prices surged to a seven-week high Thursday as inventories fell on worries about smelter shutdowns, while copper and zinc rose after the London Metal Exchange imposed restrictions on metal from a Russian company.

According to Reuters, the three-month lead contract on the LME jumped as much as 2.8% to $2,093.50/metric ton, its highest since August 18, before trimming gains to trade recently +1.2%.

The substantial production cuts announced by OPEC+ is "adding fuel to the energy crisis that was already raging," WisdomTree commodity strategist Nitesh Shah told Reuters. "Smelters may shut down more of their operations and mining operations are going to be more difficult."

Nyrstar (OTC:NYRSF) said earlier this week it would shut its Port Pirie lead smelter in Australia for 55 days, and Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) reportedly is reviewing lead operations at its Portovesme plant in Italy.

Available lead inventories in LME-approved warehouses plunged 44% to 15.6K metric tons, the lowest in three decades, after metals owners told the exchange they wanted to remove their material.

Zinc is the day's biggest LME gainer, +2.6% to $3,124/ton after Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) said it will place its Nordenham zinc smelter in Germany on care and maintenance starting November 1.

London copper, aluminum, nickel and tin also are showing modest gains.