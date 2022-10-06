ServiceNow wins HHS enterprise-wide contract
Oct. 06, 2022 8:10 AM ETServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) has been awarded a blanket purchase agreement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
- The agreement has an estimated value of $250M for a five-year performance period through 2027.
- Under the award, the software firm will partner with Carahsoft to provide crucial functionality for HHS applications, help optimize inventory and reduce waste.
- ServiceNow's (NOW) scalable solutions, including ServiceNow Technology Workflows, Customer Workflows, Employee Workflows, and Creator Workflows, can help the agency simplify ordering and shorten procurement times.
- On Wednesday, ServiceNow announced a deal to acquire Era Software
