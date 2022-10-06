A union representing 15K American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) pilots stated that it strongly opposes an effort in Congress to extend an exemption from modern cockpit alerting requirements for the Boeing (BA) 737 MAX 7 and 10.

Boeing (BA) has maintained that keeping the system the same as on prior 737 models would avoid potential pilot confusion and therefore would be safer.

Allied Pilots Association President Capt. Edward Sicher said Boeing (BA) needs to proceed with installing modern crew alerting systems on the aircraft to mitigate pilot startle effect and confusion during complex, compound system malfunctions. Those requirements were adopted as part of a certification reform bill passed after the two fatal 737 MAX crashes that led to the long grounding of the aircraft.

