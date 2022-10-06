Orion Energy acquires EV charging solutions firm Voltrek
- Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) has acquired EV charging solutions provider, Voltrek.
- Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Voltrek offers turnkey EV charging solutions and ongoing support to all commercial verticals, with 3,500+ charging ports under management and growing. It will continue to operate with its existing employees as an independent brand within Orion (OESX).
- With this acquisition, Orion (OESX) expands into the EV charging station market.
- Orion COO Mike Jenkins commented, "Voltrek’s turnkey EV charging solutions are an ideal fit for Orion’s national accounts and our partner network as they directly address a growing need expressed by our customers and fit well with our core areas of expertise. We see substantial cross-selling potential between our LED lighting and electrical maintenance solutions and EV charging and believe Voltrek places Orion in the forefront of this opportunity."
