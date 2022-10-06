ConAgra Brands (NYSE:CAG) shares rose in premarket trading after posting better than expected earnings results for its first fiscal quarter.

The Chicago-based consumer packaged goods company posted $0.57 in earnings per share, exceeding estimates by $0.05, alongside $2.9B in revenue, $60M above expectations. Gross profit increased 7.1% to $723M due to higher organic net sales and supply chain improvements that helped offset inflationary impacts.

“The 9.7% increase in organic net sales was driven by a 14.3% improvement in price/mix, which was partially offset by a 4.6% decrease in volume,” the company noted. “Price/mix was driven by the company’s inflation-driven pricing actions that were reflected in the marketplace throughout the quarter. The volume decrease was primarily a result of the elasticity impact from inflation-driven pricing actions; however, the elasticity impact was favorable to expectations.”

Pricing movements were particularly pronounced in the foodservice and grocery segments, reaching 18.8% and 16.6% in the quarter. Refrigerated and Frozen Food and International segment pricing movements were less significant, by comparison. The cost of goods sold overall increased 15% overall in the quarter, causing a modest 54 basis point decline in gross margins from the prior year.

"The strength of our brands and continued execution of the Conagra Way playbook resulted in strong sales and adjusted operating profit during the first quarter. We continued to deliver improved service and productivity as we navigate ongoing inflationary pressures and industry-wide supply chain challenges,” CEO Sean Connolly said. “Our strong start to fiscal 2023 reaffirms our confidence in our outlook for the balance of the fiscal year as we remain focused on generating value for our shareholders."

Looking ahead to the second quarter, the company anticipates organic net sales growth in the range of 4% to 5% from 2021, while adjusted EPS growth is slated for a range of 1% to 5%. Analysts had expected about 2.44% growth for the prior metric.

Shares rose 2.07% in premarket trading on Thursday.

Read more on Lamb Weston’s results from Wednesday.