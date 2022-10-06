PRVB, ANVS and RMED among premarket gainers
- Pineapple Energy (PEGY) +53%.
- WISeKey International (WKEY) +20% as revenue grows for fourth consecutive quarter.
- Annovis Bio (ANVS) +13% announces FDA authorization to proceed with phase 2/3 Trial for Buntanetap in alzheimer's disease.
- Provention Bio (PRVB) +13% to combine forces with Sanofi to support potential U.S. launch of Teplizumab for delay in onset of clinical type 1 diabetes (T1D) in at-risk individuals.
- Compass (COMP) +13% on report of Vista Equity takeover interest.
- SurgePays (SURG) +9%.
- Ra Medical Systems (RMED) +6%.
- Cytosorbents (CTSO) +6% secures $4.3M contract by U.S. Department of Defense.
