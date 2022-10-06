Monumental Minerals to acquire 50.01% interest in Lithium Chile's project

Oct. 06, 2022

  • Mineral exploration company Monumental Minerals (OTCQB:MNMRF) (TSXV:MNRL:CA) will acquire a 50.01% interest in the Salar de Turi project from Lithium Chile (LITH:CA).
  • The project is located about 120 km northwest from the Salar de Laguna Blanca and 60 km northeast from the city of Calama, Chile.
  • This zone is estimated to contain more than half of the world's lithium supply.
  • To exercise the option to acquire the interest, Monumental must issue common shares, which results in Lithium Chile holding, on a non-diluted basis, 9.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Monumental; make certain staged cash payments to Lithium Chile, in aggregate of CAD700K; and incur exploration expenditures on the Turi Project, of not less than an aggregate of CAD1.4M.
