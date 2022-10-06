Keurig Dr Pepper partners with Red Bull in Mexico

Oct. 06, 2022

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) announced a strategic partnership with Red Bull to sell and distribute the energy drink in Mexico.

The company said the Red Bull distribution deal will further leveraging and expand its successful partner network strategy.

The sales and distribution partnership provides KDP with exclusive rights to distribute Red Bull Energy Drink products across independent retailers such as grocery, convenience, pharmacy and kiosks, as well as the wholesale, regional key account and on-premise channels in Mexico. Notably, the partnership also provides KDP with the option to distribute future ready-to-drink beverage products that Red Bull may launch in Mexico.

Shares of KDP fell 0.80% in premarket trading on Thursday.

