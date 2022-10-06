FDA agrees to single phase 3 trial by Entera for bone disorder drug EB613 to support approval

Oct. 06, 2022 8:35 AM ETEntera Bio Ltd. (ENTX), LLYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Caring doctor discusses patient"s foot x-ray

SDI Productions/E+ via Getty Images

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) agreed that a single Phase 3 placebo-controlled study could support a new drug application seeking approval of EB613 to treat post-menopausal women with osteoporosis.

In the meeting, the FDA also agreed that change in Total Hip Bone Mineral Density (BMD) could serve as the main goal of the 2-year study of EB613 [oral formulation of PTH (1-34, teriparatide)], which is expected to enroll 400 patients in total, the company said in an Oct. 6 press release.

Entera added that FDA agreed to the proposed enrollment of post-menopausal women with osteoporosis based on a BMD T-score of ≤-2.5 to -3.0 and no major fracture history. This patient population was similar with that studied during the company phase 2, 6-month dose ranging study which met all main and secondary goals.

The company intends to submit relative PK data comparing its oral tablet form of teriparatide, EB613 versus the subcutaneous injection of teriparatide, Forteo, sold by Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), to support the 505(b)(2) pathway.

ENTX -1.82% to $1.08 premarket Oct. 6

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.